Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Insider James Wroath Buys 61 Shares of Stock

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) insider James Wroath bought 61 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.28 ($193.97).

Wincanton Stock Performance

LON:WIN opened at GBX 246 ($3.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.37 million, a PE ratio of 911.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.24. Wincanton plc has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 399 ($5.12).

Wincanton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 4.06%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,814.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wincanton

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

