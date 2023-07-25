WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Down 1.2%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. Approximately 363 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

