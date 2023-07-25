WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Stock Price Up 1.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.68 and last traded at $28.60. Approximately 49,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 9,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 40.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 25.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 145,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

