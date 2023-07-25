WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.89. 44,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 20,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 137.1% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

