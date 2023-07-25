X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Up 1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 9,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 55,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
X Financial Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $213.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of X Financial
X Financial Company Profile
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
