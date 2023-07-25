Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Trading 7.3% Higher

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 9,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Xinyi Glass Stock Up 7.3 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.
About Xinyi Glass
Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyi Glass
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.