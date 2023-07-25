Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $198,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,653 shares of company stock worth $5,749,937. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $119.82.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

