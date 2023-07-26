10,006 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,006 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,625,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,201,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 500.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.