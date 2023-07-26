10,206 Shares in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,505,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,700. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.48.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

