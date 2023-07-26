10,984 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 5.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Insider Activity

Oscar Health Price Performance

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $985,455.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,439.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 137,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $985,455.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,439.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ranmali Bopitiya sold 11,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $82,918.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,387.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 614,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $9.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

See Also

