11,620 Shares in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,483,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in New Found Gold by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 599,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 3.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NFGC opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. New Found Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $5.70.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold ( NYSE:NFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

