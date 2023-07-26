12,578 Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,578 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,930,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,326,830. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

FuelCell Energy Profile

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.