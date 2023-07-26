13,500 Shares in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 426,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,009,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 791,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 207,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,223,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNT opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $950.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.11.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

