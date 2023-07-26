17,613 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 30.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 662,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,847. The company has a market capitalization of $804.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.66. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $162.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

