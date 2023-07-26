18,110 Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYXS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PYXS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 100,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,455. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.30. Equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

