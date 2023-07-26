18,182 Shares in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Ampco-Pittsburgh as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

