18,607 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Price Performance
Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 89,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TRUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueCar
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.