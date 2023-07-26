18,607 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TrueCar in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar Price Performance

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 89,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,043. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 81.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. Research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

About TrueCar

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.