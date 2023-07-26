20,000 Shares in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

SCYX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 875.77% and a negative net margin of 1,648.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

