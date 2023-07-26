20,943 Shares in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $651,787.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assertio Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assertio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Assertio had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 59.86%. The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Stories

