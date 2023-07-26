21,692 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %
JNJ stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $172.72. 13,903,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,692,748. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.