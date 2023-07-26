23,475 Shares in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,483,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Galera Therapeutics Profile

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

