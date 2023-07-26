25,852 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWW. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AMMO by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 361,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,970. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $249.27 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

