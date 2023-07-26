26,110 Shares in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMLI opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. American Lithium Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

