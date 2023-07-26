28,878 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $2,096,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $11,639,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTAI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. 554,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,103. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

