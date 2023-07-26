30429 (TNT.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

30429 (TNT.TO) Stock Performance

30429 has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$33.86 million during the quarter.

