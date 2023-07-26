32,735 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 443,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,037,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 532,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,742,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 961,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

