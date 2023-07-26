34,500 Shares in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PVL opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,600 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $65,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488,110 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Permianville Royalty Trust Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

