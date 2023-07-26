3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,828 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,332 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,004 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at $538,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 1,044,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,581. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.77. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

