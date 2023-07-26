3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.60-9.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.10 EPS.

3M Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.26.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

