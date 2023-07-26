3M (NYSE:MMM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,233,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 3,557,588 shares.The stock last traded at $109.26 and had previously closed at $104.27.

The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

