3M (NYSE:MMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,233,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 3,557,588 shares.The stock last traded at $109.26 and had previously closed at $104.27.

The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

