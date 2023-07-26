3M Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 61,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 197% compared to the typical volume of 20,702 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.26. The company has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.