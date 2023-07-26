48,000 Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 190,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,644. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

