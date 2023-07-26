50,092 Shares in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 14.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Canopy Growth by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 45,849,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,692,668. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 66.63% and a negative net margin of 781.32%. The company had revenue of $64.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

