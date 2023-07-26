63,345 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. BCK Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 124,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNYW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 88,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,597. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

