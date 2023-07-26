80,000 Shares in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 19.7 %

Shares of NYMX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 932,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,622. The company has a market cap of $18.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia and low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

