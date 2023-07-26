89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on 89bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.75.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that 89bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 13,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $247,799.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,624.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,433 shares of company stock valued at $894,737. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

