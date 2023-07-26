ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 653,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,572. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,229 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.