Accredited Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,037 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

