ACNB (ACNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, July 27th.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of ACNB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 2,511 shares of company stock worth $74,177 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACNB by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACNB by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACNB in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ACNB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on ACNB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ACNB in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

