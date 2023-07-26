Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 634,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 753,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.46% and a negative net margin of 160.39%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

