Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,763. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $1,284,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

