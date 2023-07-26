Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 347.00 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADNT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

