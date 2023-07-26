ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,771 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of ADS-TEC Energy worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 235,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $20,719,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. ADS-TEC Energy PLC has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADSE shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

