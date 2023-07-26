Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 318.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,453. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

