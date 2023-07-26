Advantage Energy (AAVVF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,867. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

