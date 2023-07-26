AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 2.24% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AADR opened at $52.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Increases Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1275 dividend. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

