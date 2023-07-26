Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 20,008 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $70,628.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,404,016 shares in the company, valued at $128,506,176.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,218.56.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $81,909.92.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,798 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $62,490.96.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 23,555 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $59,358.60.

On Friday, May 19th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 39,353 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $103,104.86.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 59,719 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $160,046.92.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $136,340.96.

On Friday, May 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $693,011.70.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $108,378.74.

RDW stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.64. Redwire Co. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 530.39% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Redwire by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redwire by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 882.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwire by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 99,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

