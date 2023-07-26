Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

