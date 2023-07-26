AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 40.6% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $81,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $226.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $227.76. The company has a market cap of $313.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.